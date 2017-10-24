New Bruce Springsteen Track Appears in ‘Thank You For Your Service’

By Hayden Wright

Bruce Springsteen is currently lighting up the Big White Way on Broadway, but fans across the country can catch his music in the new film Thank You For Your Service. The drama about an Iraq War veteran features “Freedom Cadence,” a new song the Boss recorded for the film. The track plays over the closing credits and features Springsteen on banjo, harmonium and vocals.

Miles Teller, Haley Bennett and Amy Schumer appear in Thank You For Your Service, which is based on the real-life experiences of veteran Adam Schumann. Springsteen took melodic inspiration from the soldiers’ marching cadence called “Freedom,” reports USA Today.

“Adam had a cadence that they sang in boot camp, and [producer Jon Kilik] recorded him singing it on his cell phone,” director Jason Hall told Backstreets.com. “Jon is friends with Bruce and played it for him. Bruce was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. How’d the movie turn out?’ ‘Movie turned out great.’ We played him the movie. Bruce loved it, watched it twice, and then said, ‘Send me that recording, come back in a month, and bring that kid.’ So Adam went up there with Jon and recorded the song with him.”

Springsteen recorded the song at his Stone Hill Studio in Colts Neck, New Jersey and recruited Kilik and Schumann to lend backup vocals.

The song has yet to appear online, but stay tuned: For now you can catch it in theaters. The official soundtrack for Thank You For Your Service drops November 3 and the film opens this Thursday.