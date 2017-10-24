Home Receives Unexpected Amazon Order Containing 65 Pounds Of Marijuana

By: Beau Daniels

It’s interesting when we receive the wrong packages shipped to our homes. An Amazon order of plastic storage containers sent to a home also contained marijuana. The couple, not revealing their names had one bin containing 65 pounds of weed, “They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins.”

Amazon is all over this working with police and the couple, “Our customer service team worked directly with the customer to address concerns and will work with law enforcement to investigate the case, as needed.” I Wonder if an employee was hiding the weed in one of the containers before it was shipped. This will be a story to follow.

