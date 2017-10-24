Home Receives Unexpected Amazon Order Containing 65 Pounds Of Marijuana

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: amazon, Beau Daniels, marijuana
LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

It’s interesting when we receive the wrong packages shipped to our homes. An Amazon order of plastic storage containers sent to a home also contained marijuana. The couple, not revealing their names had one bin containing 65 pounds of weed, “They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins.”

Amazon is all over this working with police and the couple, “Our customer service team worked directly with the customer to address concerns and will work with law enforcement to investigate the case, as needed.” I Wonder if an employee was hiding the weed in one of the containers before it was shipped. This will be a story to follow.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live