Sears and Whirlpool Are Breaking Up

After their current inventory runs out Sears will no longer be selling Whirlpool appliances – including Maytag, KitchenAid, and Jenn-Air. Sears, Roebuck and Co. was founded in 1887 and has sold Whirlpool appliances for more than 100 years.

Sears has cited a dispute over pricing as a reason for the split and will concentrate on selling their own Kenmore brand, as well as other brands including LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Electrolux, and Bosch.

Whirlpool is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI and manufactures its products in Iowa, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Ohio.