Styx: New Video With/For NASA

By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Gone Gone Gone, Mike Pence, NASA, styx

Styx have teamed up with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center to create a video set to their song “Gone Gone Gone,” the lead track off The Mission, their concept album about a journey to Mars that they released in June.

The video starts with a portion of Vice President Mike Pence addressing the National Space Council this month in which he said, “We will return American astronauts to the moon, not only to leave footprints and flags, but to build a foundation we need to send Americans to Mars and beyond.” What follows is a series of highlights from NASA’s development of the SLS rocket and an animation of the mega-booster’s launch.

Earlier this year, the band’s Tommy Shaw and Lawrence Gowan took a tour of the Johnson Space Center in Houston. At the time Shaw said, “It was a magnificent VIP tour which concluded with a fascinating 60-minute podcast interview on the cosmos and space exploration.”

Styx will be back on the road starting November 9th in Ohio.

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live