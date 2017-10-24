Styx: New Video With/For NASA

Styx have teamed up with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center to create a video set to their song “Gone Gone Gone,” the lead track off The Mission, their concept album about a journey to Mars that they released in June.

The video starts with a portion of Vice President Mike Pence addressing the National Space Council this month in which he said, “We will return American astronauts to the moon, not only to leave footprints and flags, but to build a foundation we need to send Americans to Mars and beyond.” What follows is a series of highlights from NASA’s development of the SLS rocket and an animation of the mega-booster’s launch.

Earlier this year, the band’s Tommy Shaw and Lawrence Gowan took a tour of the Johnson Space Center in Houston. At the time Shaw said, “It was a magnificent VIP tour which concluded with a fascinating 60-minute podcast interview on the cosmos and space exploration.”

Styx will be back on the road starting November 9th in Ohio.