Actress Alleged Sexual Assault By President Bush

By: Beau Daniels

Daily Mail has published a story alleging that 34 year-old actress Heather Lind was “sexually assaulted” by former President George HW Bush, “When I got the chance to meet George H.W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke.”

Hey, let's define "sexual assault" down to a touch and joke. Great job, H'wood!https://t.co/hOIprgy1L3 via @BreitbartNews — Google "CNN,175,Sue" (@NolteNC) October 25, 2017

Some think this is exaggerated. The photo shoot happened only a couple years ago with Bush who is now age 93. Lind implies that his wife witnessed what happened. Obviously the respect for President Bush was washed away, “We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy. He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me.” George H W apologizing appears to confirm the incident. Heather appreciates the support giving after the incident, “My fellow cast-mates and producers helped me that day and continue to support me. I am grateful for the bravery of other women who have spoken up and written about their experiences.”

