Daydreamers Are More Intelligent And Creative

By: Beau Daniels

Don’t let people complain about you daydreaming at work, it shows that you are smarter and more creative than most. Psychology Professor Eric Schumacher states, “People tend to think of mind wandering as something that is bad. You try to pay attention, and you can’t. Our data are consistent with the idea that this isn’t always true. Some people have more efficient brains.”

Schumacher also mentions, “Our findings remind me of the absent-minded professor — someone who’s brilliant, but off in his or her own world, sometimes oblivious to their own surroundings, or schoolchildren who are too intellectually advanced for their classes.” Now I wonder if this also applies to falling asleep at work and dreaming, I know a few that could use that as a bail-out. Live Science gives more details.

