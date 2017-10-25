Einstein’s Theory of Happiness Sells for Over $1 Million

In November of 1922, Albert Einstein was traveling from Europe to Japan when he was notified that he’d been awarded the Nobel Prize in physics.

According to Walter Isaacson’s biography, Einstein: His Life and Universe, Einstein was embarrassed by all the publicity that came with the news and stayed in his hotel room in Tokyo writing down his thoughts and feelings.

Then a messenger arrived with a delivery for him. It’s not clear whether the messenger refused a tip (which was in line with local custom) or if Einstein just found himself without money for a tip but he wrote two short notes on hotel stationery and gave them to the messenger supposedly saying ” If you are lucky, the notes themselves will someday be worth more than some spare change.”

Those notes, which he autographed, just sold at a Jerusalem auction house Tuesday for a combined $1.8 million.

So what advice from Einstein is worth $1 million?

“A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness.”

“When there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Doesn’t that sound like something your dad would tell you? I hope my dad doesn’t start charging for advice!

Source: Washington Post