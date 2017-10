One of rock and roll’s founding fathers has died. Fats Domino passed away at his New Orleans home Tuesday night at age 89.

According to WWL TV, he died peacefully, surrounded by his family. The second best-selling star of the pre-Beatles-era, Domino made his mark with his boogie-woogie take on R&B music. His classic hits include “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t It a Shame,” “Blue Monday” and “I’m Walkin’.” He was one of the charter members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted in 1986.