Rock and Roll Legend Fats Domino Eulogized by Music Stars

By Scott T. Sterling
The death of rock and roll pioneer and legitimate legend has sent shock waves through the world of music.
Contemporary and fellow legendary rock pioneer Little Richard has come out to praise Domino as “The greatest entertainer that I ever known. Black, white, red, brown or yellow, he’s a just good guy and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to know him. I love him.”
A growing list of artists have taken to social media to lament Domino’s passing, and recognize the indelible mark he left on music with his timeless influence.
Fats Domino - an inspiration to the band and a music legend.
Rest In Peace.
Photo © Curt Gunther
The Beatles (@thebeatles) October 25, 2017
RIP fats domino... you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players... see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky ❤️🙏🏼❤️
Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) October 25, 2017
Rest in paradise to Fats Domino. He paved the way for so many. I remember listening to his music as a little boy. #Fatsdomino 🎶🎶—
LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) October 25, 2017
We lost a Rock and Roll legend today. Rest In Peace to the man Fats Domino!! Your music will live forever!!—
Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 25, 2017
RIP FATS DOMINO. One of the true pioneers and founding fathers. Another face for rock's Mount Rushmore.
Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 25, 2017
We have lost a TRUE American treasure.
God bless you Fats!! RIP.
God bless you Fats!! RIP.
Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 25, 2017
"That innocence is there in his music ... people respond to that goodness." - Dr. John on Fats Domino.
RIP, Fats.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Dr. John (@akadrjohn) October 25, 2017
Was listening to Fats Domino recently, very sad to hear of his passing and so glad of the work he leaves behind.—
(@Hozier) October 25, 2017
Fats Domino’s songs were all over the radio when I was growing up. He was a great singer and piano player and his music will last forever.—
Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 25, 2017
R.I.P Fats Domino. What a true legend.—
Boy George (@BoyGeorge) October 25, 2017
Heartbroken over Fats Domino. One of the greatest of all time. And there are very few artists I've listened to more in my life—
win butler (@DJWindows98) October 25, 2017