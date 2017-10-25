Viral, Video, Mom, Instagram, Workout, Target

Mom’s Instagram Goes Viral For Her Target Workouts

(Source: Instagram/diaryofafitmommyofficial)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — A mom is getting heat for her viral videos on Instagram of her working out at places like Target, Walmart and Whole Foods.

Sia Cooper posted the videos to show her follows they can work out anywhere, even while shopping with young kids.

Although many people who follow her personal account were supportive, some of her followers on Instagram had negative things to say: “Her own kid is looking at her crazy. Um let’s go home mom, your embarrassing me,” criticized one woman. Another commenter was less than enthusiastic about her venue choice: “Sorry. No rah rah rah from me. This is dumb.”

Cooper eventually clapped back with another video of her at Walmart.

“People will make their own excuses for not making the time to workout, even though I give them creative ways to do so. It might not be their cup of tea, but no reason to bash it,” said Cooper, in an interview with Us Weekly.

