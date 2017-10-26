Stranger Things, Hotel, Room, Stranger Things, Netflix

NYC Hotel Offers ‘Stranger Things’ Room Package Through 2018

(The Gregory Hotel New York)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — If your couch or bedroom isn’t comfortable enough for binge watching shows, a New York hotel is offering a hotel package for visitors anticipating the release of the second season of Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things.”

The Gregory Hotel in midtown Mahattan is offering a new “ex-stream-ly cozy package” for fans to watch every episode in hotel comfort.

The room will offier streaming service via Google Chromecast to watch the Season 2 premiere. The room also comes with “Stranger Things”-themed decorations and food, such as a light-up wall tapestry and Eleven’s favorite snack, Eggo waffles.

However, Guests will be able to take home a mug that reads “Friends Don’t Lie” — a famous line from the show.

Booking rates start at $249 per night and will run through Aug. 30, 2018.

It sounds better than staying in the uʍop ǝpᴉsd∩.

