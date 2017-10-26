Queen Reveal Freddie Mercury Version of ‘All Dead, All Dead’

By Scott T. Sterling

Queen have shared an unreleased version of the song “All Dead, All Dead,” featuring Freddie Mercury on lead vocals.

The track, included on the band’s 1977 blockbuster album, News of the World, is one of the few that features guitarist Brian May singing lead vocals (the song is about May’s cat, which died when he was a child).

This newly released Freddie Mercury version is set for inclusion in the upcoming 40th-anniversary edition of News of the World, due Nov. 17.

Check out the alternate take via the animated clip below.