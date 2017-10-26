Two Women And Their Dogs Rescued After 2 Months At Sea

By: Beau Daniels

As the song goes “Set Adrift On Memory Bliss,” two American sailors will never forget their drift at sea for two months. Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba’s vessel started its drift once its engine failed. With no success of the boats sails, distress signals were sent. It wasn’t until a fishing ship around 900 miles off the Japan coast spotted them that the rescue began.

Not only were the two women rescued but their dogs also were saved. Fortunately they had water purifiers and plenty of rations on board being used until the USS Ashland arrived, “I’m grateful for their service to our country. They saved our lives. The pride and smiles we had when we saw U.S. Navy on the horizon was pure relief.” CBS

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter