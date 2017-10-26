What Michigan People Never Do

By: Beau Daniels

Once you become a Michigander even being a transplant, there are some things you will never do according to Only In Your State. The obvious is showing any affection for Ohio State Buckeyes. Add to that never using a map besides our hand.

If you're from #Michigan, you know that your hand is the best map. #MittenPride pic.twitter.com/MXnP83HNHa — Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 27, 2017

Us also being the coney capital, we never put ketchup on that amazing chili.

#TBT The story of how the Coney became Detroit's signature dish is entwined w/ the history of our auto industry @NPR https://t.co/MIvfoOPK9v — Junction440 (@Junction440) October 26, 2017

When it comes to an upset stomach our remedy is not Pepto Bismol, it’s Vernor’s.

Yes many things separate Michiganders from the rest, see more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter