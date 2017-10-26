What Michigan People Never Do

By: Beau Daniels
Once you become a Michigander even being a transplant, there are some things you will never do according to Only In Your State. The obvious is showing any affection for Ohio State Buckeyes. Add to that never using a map besides our hand.
Us also being the coney capital, we never put ketchup on that amazing chili.
When it comes to an upset stomach our remedy is not Pepto Bismol, it’s Vernor’s.
Yes many things separate Michiganders from the rest, see more here.
