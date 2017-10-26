Would You Let a Stranger Into Your Home While You’re Gone?

Amazon just announced its new delivery service, Amazon Key, which comes with a door lock and camera that allows delivery people to leave your package inside your home while you are gone. The service will become available on November 8th.

Amazon will sell you a kit for $249.99 that includes a smart lock, a connected camera, and free installation. Once the system is in place, in-home delivery will appear as an option every time you order something on Amazon. There is no additional charge and in-home delivery will be available on over 10 million items (anything that isn’t too big and bulky). Amazon only trusts its own delivery team to handle this work so Amazon Key is only available in 37 cities across the US where Amazon Logistics handles drop-offs.

This is how it works: When a courier arrives with a package for in-home delivery, they scan the barcode which sends a request to Amazon’s cloud. If everything checks out, the cloud grants permission by sending a message back to the camera to start recording. The courier gets a prompt on their app, swipes the screen, and your door unlocks. They drop off the package then relock the door with another swipe. The customer gets a notification that their delivery has arrived and a short video showing the drop-off to confirm everything was done properly. For extra nervous customers there is also delivery notification the morning of a delivery, with a window of time to expect Amazon to arrive. Then another notification when the delivery van shows up so you can start watching a live stream of the delivery on your camera if you want to keep an eye on things. Or if you want to watch a live stream of your house being robbed.

Source: The Verge