Group Free Deer With Plastic Pumpkin Stuck On Its Head

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — A deer that got its head trapped in an orange plastic pumpkin bucket is free after residents in suburban Cincinnati spent the weekend tracking it.

WXIX-TV reports the Anderson Township Family Pet Center got calls over four days from residents concerned about the deer with the bucket stuck over its nose.

According to Daryl Meyerrenke, owner of Anderson Township Family Pet Center, a group with catch poles surrounded the deer and then removed the trick-or-treat bucket.

Meyerrenke said the strap on the pumpkin had been lodged around the back of the deer’s head.

The animal was so hungry that it ran off about 30 feet to the nearest creek and started drinking and grazing.