Janet Jackson Visits Gary, IN Childhood Home

Janet Jackson and her brother, Randy, visited their small childhood home on Jackson Street in Gary, Indiana the day after concert in Chicago as her tour made its way to Detroit.

She visited a local high school and told students “When I saw the house … I just started crying” and that she was eight years old the last time she was in Gary. Her family moved away in 1969 right after the Jackson 5 recorded their first album. She and Randy spoke to students about remaining positive and pursuing their dreams.

Janet said “Stay focused and keep your dream.”

When asked about her musical influences she brought up her family again. “I miss those times when I was with my brothers and sisters and we would all be performing together.”

