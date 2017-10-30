New Trend Is Car Mat Skirts

By: Beau Daniels

OK Motown ladies, here’s a new fashion trend to represent the car capitol. Skirts are now being made looking like car mats.

Biko, is this not car mat? Balenciaga is selling it for £1,700+ as a skirt pic.twitter.com/MJ9jTf7nj3 — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) October 26, 2017

The popular fashion company Balenciaga has the car mat skirts available at a retail price of $2,300! The critics are positive, “It’s fabulous to see such a well-respected fashion brand taking inspiration from the everyday car mat and we’re flattered that the skirt bears a close resemblance to our Cosmos Duro All Weather Car Mat.”

I’m thinking a company should solicit customer mats from their own vehicles that created memories and customize them. More here.

