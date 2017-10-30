Rock Hall: Priest, Geils, MC5 On The Move

While Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits and The Cars — in that order — still hold the top four slots in fan voting among the 19 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, Judas Priest has moved past the Eurythmics into fifth place.

Also on the move are The J. Geils Band, overtaking Depeche Mode for eighth place, while Nina Simone has passed Radiohead to round at the Top 10, and The MC5overtakes Sister Rosetta Tharpe for 15th place.

The full list and number of votes as of Sunday night (October 29th) is:

Bon Jovi – 440,360 Moody Blues – 357,168 Dire Straits – 254,864 The Cars – 223,907 Judas Priest – 182,946 Eurythmics – 181,916 Zombies – 163,756 J. Geils Band – 139,015 Depeche Mode – 136,185 Nina Simone – 82,176 Radiohead – 81,065 Rage Against the Machine – 74,072 Kate Bush – 67,846 LL Cool J – 53,849 The MC5 – 49,914 Sister Rosetta Tharpe – 46,889 Link Wray – 39,775 Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – 37,092 The Meters – 26,461

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 5th to place your vote at RockHall.com/Vote. The Top 5 artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees. You’ll need to login with a Facebook account or e-mail to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

The 2018 inductees — the five to seven acts chosen — will be announced in December, with the 33rd annual induction ceremony set for April 14th at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. HBO will once again air the ceremony, with details to be announced later.