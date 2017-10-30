Selena Gomez Reveals Her Life Saving Surgery

By Beau Daniels
Wow this was a secret. Selena Gomez had life saving surgery during the Summer replacing a kidney. Francia Raisa was the donor and that process takes several months to set up, because of the emergency this took one day.

The surgery was not normal, Selena explains, “The normal kidney process is only two hours. Apparently one of the arteries had flipped. I’m just very thankful there are people that know what to do in that situation.” Of course this is a scary experience for donors, especially when they must put together a will, “There’s no guarantee that you’ll wake up. My mom didn’t even want to be there until I woke up, but she loves Selena, so she was torn.”

Hollywood Life reported that Selena was very emotional on the Today Show revealing her stress, “I don’t think what we went through was easy. I don’t think it was fun. I just hope this inspires people to feel good, to know that there are really good people in the world.”

