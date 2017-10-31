Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — When you’re rummaging through your kids’ candy on Halloween night, you probably won’t be fishing for certain candies.

Candystore.com took the 12 lists of best and worst candies published on reputable websites. Next, they surveyed over 40,000 of their customers. After a little bit of spreadsheet use and assigning number values, they created their list.

We have to agree with the list, on the whole these are some of the lease desirable candies.

10. Mary Janes

9. Good & Plenty

8. Licorice:

Note this does not include Twizzlers.

7. Smarties

6. Tootsie Rolls

5. Peanut Butter Kisses

4. Necco Wafers

3. Wax Bottles

2. Candy Corn

1. Circus Peanuts