Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

(Source: Flickr/WxMom)

By Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) — When you’re rummaging through your kids’ candy on Halloween night, you probably won’t be fishing for certain candies.

Candystore.com took the 12 lists of best and worst candies published on reputable websites. Next, they surveyed over 40,000 of their customers. After a little bit of spreadsheet use and assigning number values, they created their list.

We have to agree with the list, on the whole these are some of the lease desirable candies.

10. Mary Janes

candy mary jane Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Evan-Amos)

9. Good & Plenty

good plenty licorice candy Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Glane23)

8. Licorice:

Note this does not include Twizzlers.

black licorice trick or treat 6280412705 Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

(Source: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

7. Smarties

smarties rolls Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/LaurelG)

6. Tootsie Rolls

1920px tootsie roll wu Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Evan-Amos)

5. Peanut Butter Kisses

peanut butter kisses bulk Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

(Source: Old Time Candy Company)

4. Necco Wafers

necco wafers Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Lkeers1415)

3. Wax Bottles

nik l nip bottles Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Evan-Amos)

2. Candy Corn

1798298087 c0fce88c72 b Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

(Source: Flickr/WxMom)

1. Circus Peanuts

5333668001 649016d6d8 b Here Are The 10 Worst Kinds Of Halloween Candy

(Source: Flickr/Mark Bonica)

 

