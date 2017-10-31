Hillary Clinton In A Donald Trump Halloween Costume? [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels
Imagine Hillary Clinton dressing up as Donald Trump for Halloween. She mentioned that saying, “I’ll maybe come as the president.”
Some sites are suggesting that she dress up as the wall. No matter your political view, this is entertaining. The costume discussion in this video, was when she was being interviewed in Chicago promoting her new book. She should do it, it will be funny and get publicity for both sides.
