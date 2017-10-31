How Many Fun-Sized Candy Bars Is It Safe To Eat?

Scientists at the American Chemical Society say there is a limit to the amount of candy you can safely eat. The researchers found that eating more than 13.5 grams of sugar per pound of body weight would most likely kill you.

A typical “fun-sized” treat contains about 9.3 grams of sugar, according to the ACS. The average adult would have to eat around 5.4 pounds of sugar — at one time — for it to be potentially deadly. That translates to around 262 pieces of “fun-size” candy. Or, 1,627 pieces of candy corn.

Of course the number is smaller for children but a scientist says it’s unlikely a child could eat enough candy bars to risk death. “More than likely, they’d throw up before reaching the lethal dose.”

Good to know.

