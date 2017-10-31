Kostan: Halloween Has Produced Some Great Music Memories

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — Happy Halloween!

Here’s a couple of my Halloween Flashbacks that many of you were probably at.

1981, The Dick The Bruiser Band, a legend that would last a lunchtime, played The RITZ in Roseville 1981. We had just gotten together at the motor City Jam at Pine Knob in September and the place was packed with eastsiders.

In fact JOE PERRY showed up with his new band, The Project. He and Arthur hit it off right away.

Another was @ JAGGER’s, Penhalloween!! (scary) The PAZZ and I on guitars, along with drummer and now host of PBS “Under the Radar,” Tom Daldin on drums.

Here’s the hoot, We all dressed as Arthur P! Hawaiian shirts, BIG fake beards….I felt like ZZ TOP. But it DID get itchy hot. There were several great Alice Cooper shows as well.

In 1968, The MC5, ( you just KNEW I’d go there), recorded their live, “Kick Out the Jams” album at the Grande Ballroom.

This was just weeks after the TIGERs came back from being down 3 games to 1 to the Cardinals to win the World Series. The city was jazzed.

Let’s hope some of that will rub off on Verlander.

You can VOTE for the MC5 to get into the Roc k& Roll Hall of Fame, at rockhall.com.

Cheers -Steve Kostan