Kostan: Halloween Has Produced Some Great Music Memories

Filed Under: Halloween, MC5, Steve Kostan
DETROIT - 1969: The rock group MC5 (L-R Rob Tyner, Wayne Kramer, Fred "Sonic" Smith, MC Brother J. C. Crawford and Dennis "Machine Gun" Thompson) perform live at the Ford Auditorium in 1969 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leni Sinclair/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — Happy Halloween!

Here’s a couple of my Halloween Flashbacks that many of you were probably at.

1981, The Dick The Bruiser Band, a legend that would last a lunchtime, played The RITZ in Roseville 1981. We had just gotten together at the motor City Jam at Pine Knob in September and the place was packed with eastsiders.

In fact JOE PERRY showed up with his new band, The Project. He and Arthur hit it off right away.

Another was @ JAGGER’s, Penhalloween!! (scary) The PAZZ and I on guitars, along with drummer and now host of PBS “Under the Radar,” Tom Daldin on drums.

Here’s the hoot, We all dressed as Arthur P! Hawaiian shirts, BIG fake beards….I felt like ZZ TOP. But it DID get itchy hot. There were several great Alice Cooper shows as well.

In 1968, The MC5, ( you just KNEW I’d go there), recorded their live, “Kick Out the Jams” album at the Grande Ballroom.

This was just weeks after the TIGERs came back from being down 3 games to 1 to the Cardinals to win the World Series. The city was jazzed.

Let’s hope some of that will rub off on Verlander.

You can VOTE for the MC5 to get into the Roc k& Roll Hall of Fame, at rockhall.com.

Cheers -Steve Kostan

More from Steve Kostan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live