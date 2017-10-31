McCartney: Cyrus Made Him Blush

By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Miley Cyrus, Paul MCartney, rock & roll hall of fame
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 18: Paul McCartney, Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus attend the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Was Paul McCartney really embarrassed by the provocative outfit worn by Miley Cyrus at a Roll and Roll Hall of Fame induction?

The Hannah Montana star recalls the time she “made Paul McCartney feel uncomfortable.” She tells CBS news it was the night in 2015 when she “was inducting Joan Jett into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and I, like, went and introduced myself with nipple pasties on. And he turned bright red. Like he looked so red, and that I really liked.”

Miley seemed proud that she “freaked out Paul McCartney…. ‘Cause I would be so freaked out to meet Paul McCartney, that then he was freaked out to meet me! So the roles just reversed.”

Miley, who recently released the album Younger Now, says she’s calmed down of late and practices yoga.

So far, Sir Paul has yet to comment publicly on his meeting with Miley.

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live