Michigan Teacher Suspended For Grabbing Student

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Teacher Suspended
iStock

By: Beau Daniels

Another school in West Michigan is creating headlines. This time it’s about a teacher being suspended for grabbing a student. Grand Rapids Public Schools suspended the teacher for grabbing a fourth grader. The police are now involved, “Both investigations concluded that the incident did not amount to an assault. However, in accordance with board policy and our employee handbook, disciplinary action was taken due to the unprofessional conduct of the teacher during this incident.”

Right now the teacher is suspended for 3 days, “We cannot stress enough how seriously we take student safety and any allegations related to teacher-student assault. Our public safety team acted swiftly, conducted a thorough investigation, and worked closely with GRPD and the prosecutor’s office on this matter.” WOOD has more details.

