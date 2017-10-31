Halloween, Deals, Krispy Kreme, Chipotle, IHOP, Chuck E Cheese, Pizza Hut

No Tricks: Here’s A List Of Free & Discounted Treats To Help Celebrate Halloween

There are no tricks here, only treats!

Halloween specials are piling up and you won’t want to miss these spooktacular deals on October 31.

  • There are $3 “boo-ritos” at Chipotle when you show up in costume after 3 p.m.
  • IHOP is offering free scary face pancakes for kids 12 and under.
  • Bob Evans will give you $5 off your $20 purchase if you bring in this coupon.
  • Pizza Hut is offering  25percent off menu-priced pizzas when you use the coupon code SCARYGOOD25 online.
  • 7-Eleven released their new Ghost White Gummi Slurpee and Airheads Mango Chili Slurpee Life for Halloween treats.
  • Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut if you show up in costume at participating locations.
  • Get a $1.50 ice cream scoop at Baskin Robbins on Halloween.
  • Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free slice of candy corn pizza (cheddar and mozzarella cheese in the shape of candy corn and served with a side of candy corn) and 50 free tickets for kids in costumes.
  • Get 50-cent corn dogs all day at Sonic Drive-In.
