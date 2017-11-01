Michigan Woman Gives Speech Hoping To Win The Lottery Wins The Same Day

By Beau Daniels
Some of the people who are lottery winners in Michigan have interesting stories. We had several double lottery winners. Now a story about a lady who gave a speech about winning the lottery did win the same day, “The day I bought my ticket, I had just given a speech about student loan debt. I told the audience how wonderful it would be to win the lottery to wipe all of my debt out at once, and now here I am. It’s incredible.”

Amanda Dietz bought her ticket at a Speedway in Schoolcraft, “I asked the clerk what ticket had been lucky and he suggested a different game, but I love bingo tickets, so I decided to buy the new Multi-Prize Bingo game.” $300,000 later Dietz will now be able to pay off her school debt. UPI

