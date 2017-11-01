Talk Show Host Faints Live on TV

The Halloween edition of the Wendy Williams Show was even scarier than expected when Wendy collapsed on live TV. She was dressed as the Statue of Liberty then suddenly stopped talking, lost her balance, and fell backwards.

The show immediately cut to a commercial break, then Williams came back on-air a few minutes later and addressed the audience.

“That was not a stunt,” Williams said. “I’m overheated in my costume and did not pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back.”

Her spokesperson later said “Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is ok and will continue shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow. She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show.”