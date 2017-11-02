Bette Midler is Voting Bon Jovi into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: Bette Midler, Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballots were mailed out to 800 potential voters last week and apparently Bette Midler is one of those potential voters.

She invited Jon Bon Jovi to perform at her her annual Hulaween Gala in New York and told the crowd, “I have my ballot. I can’t wait to vote for him. I am really excited.” She also says she’d love to record an album of “nothing but Bon Jovi ballads… I think they are really, really beautiful.”

Bette is busy until January starring in her Tony Award Winning performance of “Hello, Dolly!”

Bon Jovi currently leads the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote with 81,073 votes over second-place Moody Blues.

 

More from Bobby Mitchell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live