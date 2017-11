Disney is filming a live-action remake of The Lion King directed Jon Favreau and the cast looks amazing. The film will be released July 2019.

Donald Glover as Simba

James Earl Jones as Mufasa (reprising his role from the 1994 original)

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar

Beyonce as Nala

Alfre Woodard as Simba’s mother Sarabi

John Oliver as Zazu

Florence Kasumba as Shenzi

Eric André as Azizi

Billy Eichner as Timon

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

And John Kani as Rafiki (absent on picture day)