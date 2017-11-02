Sammy Sees Red On Van Halen Reunion

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — Sammy Hagar, whom we’ve know as the “Red Rocker” for decades says he’s given up on the idea of a Van Halen reunion ever happening.

Sammy, who just turned 70 said, “ I don’t know what’s wrong with those two brothers man.”

When Micheal Anthony’s grandson died at 2 weeks old earlier this year, and for Hagar’s 70th Birthday, Alex and Eddie apparently did and said nothing.

“All that says to me is it’s over,” Hagar said. “They don’t want to be friends and if they don’t want to be friends, then we certainly ain’t gonna do a reunion. I certainly would want to do it for the fans, I really would-but other than that, nah, I’m over it.”

Earlier Sammy had the idea to have both he AND David Lee Roth in the show.

They would each sing their hits which sounds like a great idea to me.

In this age of short attention spans, the show would keep it moving.

Unfortunately, it looks like the phrase, “Would HAVE kept it moving ….had the concept not been TORPEDOED!” sounds more like it. Too bad.