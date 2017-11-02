U2: New Album 12/1 First Listen Here

U2 has announced the tracklisting to its new album, Songs Of Experience, which will be released on December 1st, along with the band’s preliminary 2018 North American tour dates. U2’s 15 arena shows in support of the new set will kick off on May 2nd at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s BOK Center and winds down on June 29th at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The press release for the new album explained, “The lyrical approach of the album was greatly inspired by Irish poet, novelist and Trinity College, Dublin Professor Emeritus Brendan Kennelly’s advice to Bono to ‘write as if you’re dead,’ resulting in a collection of songs in the form of intimate letters to places and people close to the singer’s heart — family, friends, fans, himself.”

Tickets for the trek, being dubbed “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE North American Tour 2018” go on sale on Monday, November 20th at 10:00 AM exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. The band addressed the sale of the tickets by posting: “In keeping with their commitment to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, not scalpers or bots, U2 has partnered with Ticketmaster to use its Verified Fan platform. Verified Fan will power all ticket sales, providing fans who truly want to attend the show with the best opportunity to get great tickets.”

The tracklisting for U2’s Songs Of Experience is:

“Love Is All We Have Left”

“Lights Of Home”

“You’re The Best Thing About Me”

“Get Out Of Your Own Way”

“American Soul”

“Summer Of Love”

“Red Flag Day”

“The Showman (Little More Better)”

“The Little Things That Give You Away”

“Landlady”

“The Blackout”

“Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way”

“13 (There Is A Light)”

Deluxe Edition Tracks

“Ordinary Love” (Extraordinary Mix)”

“Book Of Your Heart”

“Lights Of Home (St Peter’s String Version)”

“You’re The Best Thing About Me (U2 vs Kygo)”