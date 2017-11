(WOMC) — This weekend starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3., it will be an All 80’s Weekend on 104.3 WOMC!

Listen for your favorite songs from the 80’s ‘cuz we’ll be playing ALL 80’s, all weekend!!

Plus, we’ll be giving away tickets to see Loverboy (with special guests Trooper), Thursday, March 8 at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor all weekend!

You can “Beat the Box Office” and win tickets before they go on sale, Friday, Nov. 10 at noon!