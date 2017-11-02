Woman Ordered By Boss To Parade Nude To Boost Moral [CENSORED PHOTO]

By: Beau Daniels

A woman who’s identity is not revealed was ordered and paid by her boss to parade thru the workplace nude to “boost moral.” The business is a call center and reaction from employees was posted, “The world is ending, people behave like animals for what, for a piece of paper they sell themselves, lose their dignity and respect. Sad and pathetic.” Also, “The boss should be ashamed of himself. And so should she.”

Then a different response was voiced, “I do not understand this indignation. The girl wanted to go naked and did. I do not like it but let’s not be so prudish. I get the impression that some here have never seen a naked women before.”

Video was leaked and drastically emotionally hurt to woman, so she quit work. This was horrible as explained by a Psychotherapist “The situation she is in is undoubtedly traumatising. This is just like with rape. In the case of rape the trauma grows over time. And here it may be similar, in the first weeks this girl may feel reconciled with what she did, maybe even laugh. But we do not know yet whether she will begin to get symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Our psyche is more fragile than we realize.” More here.

