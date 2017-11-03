9-Year-Old With Cancer Wants Cards For His Last Christmas

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — A 9-year-old boy is celebrating his last Christmas early, and has asked for the world to send him holiday cards to spread cheer.

Jacob Thompson, who CNN reports has been battling stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma since age 5, was admitted to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital a few weeks ago.

Doctors have given Thompson about one month to live after discovering the cancer had spread to his hip and head, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his mother..

On Nov. 1, Thompson’s mother, Michelle Thompson Simard, shared on Facebook that the first card had arrived from a friend named Nolan.

The card was decorated with a penguin, which is the boy’s favorite animal. Simard said her son believe in the motto “live like a penguin,” which to him means to “be friendly, stand by each other, go the extra mile, jump into life and be cool,” GoodHousekeeping.com reported.

“The response for cards has been great!!!” Simard posted on the GoFundMe. “We’re so excited about this.”

In addition to the cards, hospital staff plan to transform his room into a Christmas wonderland next week, complete with a tree, snow and a visit from Santa, Good Housekeeping reported.

“Jacob loves the holiday season,” his mother told the news outlet. “And we want him to know that Christmas wishes come true and that there are good people who care all around the world.”

Those interested in sending Thompson a card can address it to:

22 Bramhall Street

Room 653

Portland, Maine 04102