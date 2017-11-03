KFC Now Has Fried Chicken Scented Bath Bombs

Lavender, lemongrass, and eucalyptus are so yesterday. Now you can soak away your troubles and end up smelling like a bucket of chicken from KFC.

It’s a collaboration between KFC Japan and the brand Village Vanguard. Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to indulge in a KFC bubble bath. There are only 100 of the unconventional beauty product available and if you want to get your hands on one you need to live in Japan and enter a competition.

If you really MUST have this, shoot me an email at sduford@cbs.com. I have a nephew who is stationed in Japan and I’ll make him enter for you.

Source: Time.com