By: Beau Daniels

Which is the “Most Underrated City In Michigan?” According to Only In Your State it’s……drum roll please……Ypsilanti. Who would of thought? Yes Ann Arbor gets most of the attention in that area, but by living in Washtenaw County I get it.

First thing that sticks out is Depot Town and the Sidetrack restaurant known for its burgers.



But there is much more in Depot Town, including my favorite Mexican restaurant Maiz.

Maíz, Spicy shrimp – Ypsilanti, MI.

For a small town your selection of international restaurants is big.

How many of these 18 international restaurants have you dined at in Ypsilanti?

Beyond the great foodie temptations, several historical spots are worth a visit.

There is also unique shopping at antique and craft stores, plus art galleries. See more here.

