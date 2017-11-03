The Impact Of Switching From Daylight Saving Time [POLL]

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Beau Poll, Daylight Saving Time
iStock

By: Beau Daniels

Many have noticed that the loss of Daylight Saving Time does have an affect on us. You would think the gain of an extra hour is positive, it’s not according to research, “Our circadian rhythm, or internal sleep clock, actually changes with light, so light influences that.” People actually become depressed because of the change.

It takes us a few weeks to adjust to the change, “Our sleep clock only works forwards or backwards about a half an hour every day, and so it takes a few days for us to catch up from daylight saving time.” Many do not desire the change and want Michigan to drop the change in clock. What do you say. take the Beau Poll below.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live