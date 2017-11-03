The Impact Of Switching From Daylight Saving Time [POLL]

By: Beau Daniels

Many have noticed that the loss of Daylight Saving Time does have an affect on us. You would think the gain of an extra hour is positive, it’s not according to research, “Our circadian rhythm, or internal sleep clock, actually changes with light, so light influences that.” People actually become depressed because of the change.

It takes us a few weeks to adjust to the change, “Our sleep clock only works forwards or backwards about a half an hour every day, and so it takes a few days for us to catch up from daylight saving time.” Many do not desire the change and want Michigan to drop the change in clock. What do you say. take the Beau Poll below.



