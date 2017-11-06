P. Diddy Changes His Name Again

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Here’s another music artist changing his name, and this is not the first time for P.Diddy. Once known as Puff Daddy and Sean “Puffy” Combs, Diddy is now “only answering” to the name “Love.” With the aka Brother Love, Combs must see a time for re-invention. People in radio do it all the time but only when their current name is not successful or is copyrighted by another personality, but Diddy is still making a ton of money.

This was his message, “I have some very serious news. I’ve been praying on this and I knew it was risky, ’cause it could come off as corny to some people, but I decided to change my name again. I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.”

His new name is already taken by a celebrity.

We’ll see if there is a copyright issue, is if so I’m sure Sean can buy it.

