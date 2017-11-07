104.3 WOMC is thrilled to be broadcasting America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van this year on Thursday November 23, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Listen to the live parade broadcast hosted by WOMC’s Bobby & Stacey.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van is one of the country’s largest and most spectacular Parades in the United States! Every November something magical happens on Detroit’s historic Woodward Avenue, a holiday tradition that dates back to 1924.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Parade spectators line historic Woodward Avenue Thanksgiving morning to watch the larger than life floats, colorful helium-filled balloons, thunderous marching bands, and exciting specialty acts!