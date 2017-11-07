Michigan Program Offers Free Tires For Pregnant Women

Wow! There’s a program that gives free tires to mothers in the Sault Ste. Marie area. Because of road conditions and conditions of pregnant women, tires are awarded to help safely transport them to the hospital for the delivery of their babies. It’s extra protection for precious cargo.

Not only does the program by Canadian Tire Corp help with obstetrics care, the emphasis is also on safe transportation home with a newborn. Reliable tires are especially important in an area where moms and dads may have to travel up to four hours to get to the hospital — and snow flies for months. “Sending new families home for the first time is an emotional moment, even for us. There’s a lot of excitement as families pack up and head out our doors, but there’s anxiety too. Equipped with new winter tires made for our harsh winter conditions means they have one less thing to worry about. A little peace of mind goes a long way.” You can find details about the program here.

