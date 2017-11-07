Terminally Ill Boy With Wish For Christmas Cards Receives 14,000 In One Day

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Thousands of strangers have responded to a terminally ill boy’s wish for Christmas cards as he celebrates the holiday a month early for one final time.

Jacob Thompson, a 9-year-old who has been battling stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, saw 14,000 cards arrive at his hospital room in Maine on Monday, with another shipment scheduled for later that afternoon, WMTW.com reported.

Many of the cards featured penguins, which is his favorite animal, while others sent penguin-themed gifts like socks and stuffed animals.

Thompson’s mother, Michelle Thompson Simard, shared on Facebook that the family gathered on Nov. 4 to celebrate an early Thanksgiving with him, and helped to open the hundreds of gifts and cards at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

“We want to send out a huge thank you for all the love and support,” Michelle Thompson Simard, the boy’s mother, posted Sunday on the family’s GoFundMe page. “We will be paying this forward and giving back to the children’s cancer community. Please continue to keep checking in for detail.”

Plans are also in place to transform Thompson’s room into a winter wonderland, complete with Christmas trees and a visit from Santa.

Those interested in sending Thompson a card can address it to:

Jacob Thompson

C/0 Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, Maine 04102