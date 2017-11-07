Too Much Christmas Music Is Bad For Your Health [RESEARCH]

By Beau Daniels
Christmas music
iStock

By: Beau Daniels

Very interesting research that says “too much Christmas is bad for you.” This coming from a clinical psychologist, “It might make us feel that we’re trapped, it’s a reminder that we have to buy presents, cater for people, and organize celebrations.” Also, “You’re simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you’re hearing.”

The stress of the holidays is amplified by too much Christmas music, even for those in the workplace, “People working in the shops at Christmas have to tune out Christmas music, because if they don’t, it really does stop you from being able to focus on anything else,” also mentions it drains their energy. Daily Mail delivers more about it being bad.

