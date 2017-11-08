Alice Cooper, John Mellencamp Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2018

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Alice Cooper, John Mellencamp, Mariah Carey and Alan Jackson are among the nominees for the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

N.W.A., Jimmy Cliff, The Isley Brothers, Chrissie Hynde, Tracy Chapman, Kool & The Gang, Tom Waits, and Tom T. Hall have also been nominated as performers.

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world.

To qualify for induction, a songwriter must be a published writer for a minimum of 20 years with a notable catalog of hit songs.

Six songwriters, or songwriter groups, will be officially inducted at a gala in New York on June 14.

Eligible voting members will have until December 17th, 2017 to turn in ballots with their choices of three nominees from a non-performing and three from a performing category.

More nominees and and further details at songhall.org.