Cat Who Loves Boxes Accidentally Ships Self Across Country

My cat will claim any open box in the house as his own private condo. I guess cats across the world are the same because a cat in Italy just found out the hard way the dangers of falling asleep inside an open box.

His owner didn’t realize he was inside the box and sealed it up then shipped it from southern Italy to Northern Italy – about a four day trip.

Luckily workers at the shipping facility where the box ended up noticed that it was moving and decided to open it. Out popped a very dehydrated, very confused, and probably very angry cat (my cat gets angry if I don’t keep his water dish filled).

The workers contacted the owner, who had been frantic that her cat was missing, and she promptly drove 9 1/2 hours to pick up her pet.

Reunited, and it feels so good.

Source: TheDodo.com