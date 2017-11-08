“Old Flames” Market Sells Items From Ex Partners

By: Beau Daniels

People love shopping markets and crafts shows. Here’s a very interesting themed market, called “Old Flames.” In stead of throwing away things your ex gave you, sell it. “This fair is only one of those many cool ideas my friends and I came up with after a chit chat about ex-girlfriends, boyfriends, and things. After the break-ups, we found there were many objects left in our homes by old lovers, and we do not want to see them again since they remind us of unhappy memories. However, these things were still in good shape. It would harm the environment if we tossed them away. Then, we thought we should make an exchange with other people, so the objects would find new owners. They can buy new, good objects and we protect the environment. It’s a win-win.”

Somebody needs to start this type of market here in the metro, think about how many break-ups occur and how many cool items would be sold, plus it would be fun to attend, “I come here mostly for fun, and to share my love memories, not for profit. I what to contribute something for the true spirit of this fair.” Oddity Central has more.

