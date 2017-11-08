Uber Unveils Plans For Flying Taxi

(WOMC) — Commuters of the future could get some relief from congested roads if Uber’s plans for flying taxis work out.

On Wednesday, Uber unveiled an artist’s impression of the sleek, futuristic machine it hopes to start using for demonstration flights in 2020.

The company aims to have its first paying passengers in various cities around the world by 2023, though the plan still faces major hurdles.

The battery-powered aircraft looks like a cross between a small plane and a helicopter, with fixed wings and rotors.

It was presented at an international technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal.