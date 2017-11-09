A Deadly Reason To Wipe Down Shopping Carts

By: Beau Daniels

This will make you disinfect the handle on your shopping cart with a sanitary wipe. A police department released a statement that a person could get the deadly fentanyl poisoning from tainted shopping carts. The updated report had the department pulling back on the warning mentioning that it’s a slim chance, but can happen.

Wipe down that shopping cart handle before you use it! Not necessarily just for germs, but because of drugs like Fentanyl that can leach into your system through skin contact. You never know who's touched that cart before you at the grocery store. https://t.co/eA4lTSrpAH pic.twitter.com/ssqmBiQJ9n — Teresa Jun (@TeresaJunNews) November 9, 2017

The concern comes from drug addicts using fentanyl and if they use a shopping cart it could be transferred. Check this out from the Drug Enforcement Administration, “exposure to fentanyl is deadly, and it is 50 times more powerful than heroin.” See more here.

