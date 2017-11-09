A Deadly Reason To Wipe Down Shopping Carts

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Shopping carts
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

This will make you disinfect the handle on your shopping cart with a sanitary wipe. A police department released a statement that a person could get the deadly fentanyl poisoning from tainted shopping carts. The updated report had the department pulling back on the warning mentioning that it’s a slim chance, but can happen.

The concern comes from drug addicts using fentanyl and if they use a shopping cart it could be transferred. Check this out from the Drug Enforcement Administration, “exposure to fentanyl is deadly, and it is 50 times more powerful than heroin.” See more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live