A Deadly Reason To Wipe Down Shopping Carts

This will make you disinfect the handle on your shopping cart with a sanitary wipe. A police department released a statement that a person could get the deadly fentanyl poisoning from tainted shopping carts. The updated report had the department pulling back on the warning mentioning that it’s a slim chance, but can happen.
The concern comes from drug addicts using fentanyl and if they use a shopping cart it could be transferred. Check this out from the Drug Enforcement Administration, “exposure to fentanyl is deadly, and it is 50 times more powerful than heroin.” See more here.
