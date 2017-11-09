Halo Top’s Coming Out With A New Flavor For The Holidays

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — It isn’t the holiday season without the scent of ginger-and-cinnamon-spiced cookies, and Halo Top Creamery is taking note.

Halo Top, the ice cream maker for its low-calorie, high-protein pints will launch a flavor inspired by the seasonal favorite called Gingerbread House, according to Delish.

Unlike the real deal, you won’t need a trip to the dentist after taking a bite.

Delish reports the ice cream is studded with ginger cookie pieces and a swirl of frosting. Gum drops are not included.

Each pint packs 360 calories and 20 grams of protein, compared to about 340 calories, on average, for a 3-ounce gingerbread man cookie.

Gingerbread House, the brand’s second seasonal flavor, will hit retailers later this November and remain on store shelves through the end of the year.