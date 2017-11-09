Halo, Tops, Halo Tops, Ice Cream, Holiday, Seasonal, Gingerbread, Gingerbread Man, Gingerbread House

Halo Top’s Coming Out With A New Flavor For The Holidays

Filed Under: Gingerbread, Gingerbread House, Gingerbread Man, Halo, Halo Tops, Holiday, Ice cream, Seasonal, Tops
Homemade gingerbread house scene on warm bokeh background

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — It isn’t the holiday season without the scent of ginger-and-cinnamon-spiced cookies, and Halo Top Creamery is taking note.

Halo Top, the ice cream maker for its low-calorie, high-protein pints will launch a flavor inspired by the seasonal favorite called Gingerbread House, according to Delish.

Unlike the real deal, you won’t need a trip to the dentist after taking a bite.

gingerbread house image Halo Tops Coming Out With A New Flavor For The Holidays

(Photo: Business Wire)

Delish reports the ice cream is studded with ginger cookie pieces and a swirl of frosting. Gum drops are not included.

Each pint packs 360 calories and 20 grams of protein, compared to about 340 calories, on average, for a 3-ounce gingerbread man cookie.

Gingerbread House, the brand’s second seasonal flavor, will hit retailers later this November and remain on store shelves through the end of the year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live